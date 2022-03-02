Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Short Interest Down 91.1% in February

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 91.1% from the January 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS stock remained flat at $$43.81 on Wednesday. 13,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,775. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.67. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 12-month low of $31.07 and a 12-month high of $50.01.

JRONY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €20.00 ($22.47) price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €16.50 ($18.54) to €18.00 ($20.22) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jerónimo Martins, SGPS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

