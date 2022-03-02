Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target Lowered to $84.00 at Morgan Stanley

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.36.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $62.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $55.83 and a twelve month high of $81.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.99.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 61.82%.

In related news, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $48,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $2,507,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,716 shares of company stock valued at $5,499,509. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 18.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International (Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.