Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.84

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.84 and traded as low as $0.54. Jones Soda shares last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 28,359 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of $38.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.28 and a beta of 1.08.

About Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA)

Jones Soda Co engages in the development, production, marketing, and distribution of beverages and related products. The firm sells its products in grocery stores, convenience and gas stores, “up and down the street“ in independent accounts such as delicatessens and sandwich shops, as well as through national accounts with several large retailers.

