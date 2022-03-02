Jonestrading Increases CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Price Target to $75.00

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Jonestrading from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jonestrading’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.35% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CTO Realty Growth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.25.
NYSEAMERICAN CTO opened at $63.37 on Monday. CTO Realty Growth has a fifty-two week low of $48.81 and a fifty-two week high of $64.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.26 million, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
In other CTO Realty Growth news, SVP Daniel Earl Smith purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.25 per share, for a total transaction of $54,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher W. Haga purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $98,676.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTO. Miller Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,071,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 41.1% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 123,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after purchasing an additional 35,952 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the third quarter worth approximately $1,774,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 576.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 74.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 46,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 19,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.
CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.
