Jonestrading Increases CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Price Target to $75.00

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Jonestrading from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jonestrading’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CTO Realty Growth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.25.

NYSEAMERICAN CTO opened at $63.37 on Monday. CTO Realty Growth has a fifty-two week low of $48.81 and a fifty-two week high of $64.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.26 million, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.91). CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 42.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $18.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CTO Realty Growth will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CTO Realty Growth news, SVP Daniel Earl Smith purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.25 per share, for a total transaction of $54,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher W. Haga purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $98,676.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTO. Miller Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,071,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 41.1% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 123,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after purchasing an additional 35,952 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the third quarter worth approximately $1,774,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 576.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 74.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 46,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 19,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

