Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Down 5.9%

Shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.60 and last traded at $8.65. Approximately 39,747 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,582,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.19.

JMIA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Jumia Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Jumia Technologies by 73.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC grew its position in Jumia Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Jumia Technologies by 13.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Jumia Technologies by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Jumia Technologies by 5.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. 35.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA)

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

