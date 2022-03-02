Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Down 5.9%

Shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.60 and last traded at $8.65. Approximately 39,747 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,582,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.19.
JMIA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Jumia Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.57.
About Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA)
Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.
