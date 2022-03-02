Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd Invests $5.09 Million in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 52,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,086,000. Monster Beverage makes up about 1.3% of Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,810,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,818,000 after purchasing an additional 255,559 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,198,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,956,000 after purchasing an additional 45,402 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,078,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,346 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,885,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Monster Beverage by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,714,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,966,000 after purchasing an additional 330,085 shares in the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Shares of MNST stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.85. 51,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,162,317. The company has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.12 and its 200 day moving average is $89.86. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $76.37 and a 1 year high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

MNST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.25.

About Monster Beverage (Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.