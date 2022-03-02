Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.550-$8.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $870 million-$890 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $894.72 million.Kadant also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $2.000-$2.100 EPS.

Shares of NYSE KAI traded down $8.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.93. 42,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,156. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.89. Kadant has a twelve month low of $163.17 and a twelve month high of $240.47.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $218.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.09 million. Kadant had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kadant will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

KAI has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In other Kadant news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $57,133.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $163,428.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,573 shares of company stock valued at $563,579 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Kadant by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Kadant by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kadant by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Kadant by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

