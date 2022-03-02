Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Director John J. Mikulsky Sells 15,000 Shares

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) Director John J. Mikulsky sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN KLR opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.87 million, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $20.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Kaleyra by 152.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kaleyra by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kaleyra by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Kaleyra in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kaleyra by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares during the period. 35.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Kaleyra from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

