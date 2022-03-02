Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Director John J. Mikulsky Sells 15,000 Shares

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) Director John J. Mikulsky sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN KLR opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.87 million, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $20.75.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Kaleyra by 152.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kaleyra by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kaleyra by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Kaleyra in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kaleyra by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares during the period. 35.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Kaleyra (Get Rating)
Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.
