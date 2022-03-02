Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaman Corporation is in the aerospace and industrial distribution markets. The company produces and/or markets widely used proprietary aircraft bearings and components; complex metallic and composite aerostructures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; aerostructure engineering design analysis and FAA certification services; safe and arm solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries; design and supply of aftermarket parts to MRO aerospace markets; K-MAX medium to heavy lift helicopters; and support for the company’s SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopters and K-MAX aircraft. Additionally, Kaman provides engineering, design and support for automation, electrical, linear, hydraulic and pneumatic systems as well as belting and rubber fabrication, customized mechanical services, hose assemblies, repair, fluid analysis and motor management. “

Separately, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Kaman from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Kaman stock opened at $40.63 on Tuesday. Kaman has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $57.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 369.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.17.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Kaman had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 6.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kaman will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 727.34%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KAMN. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kaman by 53,531.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 898,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,043,000 after acquiring an additional 896,654 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Kaman by 10.5% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,251,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,320,000 after acquiring an additional 213,780 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Kaman by 2,879.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 136,435 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Kaman by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 308,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,309,000 after acquiring an additional 105,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kaman by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,613,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,092,000 after purchasing an additional 105,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components, super precision, miniature ball bearings, proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts, complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft, and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

