KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KAR. Guggenheim raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on KAR Auction Services from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. Northcoast Research downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised KAR Auction Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of KAR Auction Services stock opened at $18.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.30. KAR Auction Services has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $22.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.49.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $549.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.95 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in KAR Auction Services by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

