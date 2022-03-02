Karen A. Brophy Sells 350 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) insider Karen A. Brophy sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total transaction of $64,963.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST traded up $5.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.90. 5,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,875. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.58. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.11 and a twelve month high of $188.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXST. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 632,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,541,000 after acquiring an additional 107,681 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NXST. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $187.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

