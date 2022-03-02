Karen Marie Rapp Sells 3,411 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Stock

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) CFO Karen Marie Rapp sold 3,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $135,587.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Karen Marie Rapp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get National Instruments alerts:

On Monday, January 31st, Karen Marie Rapp sold 2,108 shares of National Instruments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $85,247.52.

NASDAQ NATI traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.39. 8,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,302. National Instruments Co. has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $46.42. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.23 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $420.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.42 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 169.70%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in National Instruments by 924.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NATI. Susquehanna raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

About National Instruments (Get Rating)

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.