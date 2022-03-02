Karen Singer Acquires 26,143 Shares of Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) Stock

Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) major shareholder Karen Singer bought 26,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.77 per share, with a total value of $46,273.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Karen Singer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 4th, Karen Singer bought 12,598 shares of Evolving Systems stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $23,306.30.
- On Monday, January 31st, Karen Singer bought 162,322 shares of Evolving Systems stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $292,179.60.
- On Tuesday, January 25th, Karen Singer bought 170,218 shares of Evolving Systems stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $314,903.30.
EVOL stock opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average is $2.23. The company has a market cap of $22.43 million, a P/E ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 1.34. Evolving Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $5.63.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evolving Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
About Evolving Systems (Get Rating)
Evolving Systems, Inc engages in the provision of real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets. It offers mobile activation, provisioning, and number management. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.
