KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Shares of NYSE KB opened at $47.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.77. KB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $39.39 and a 12-month high of $55.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.88.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 168,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,764,000 after purchasing an additional 19,277 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 785,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,267,000 after purchasing an additional 50,619 shares during the period. 5.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.