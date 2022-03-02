KE (BEKE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE:BEKE opened at $20.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 113.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of -1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.93. KE has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $72.49.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.10 to $26.30 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on KE in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, HSBC upgraded KE from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.58.
About KE (Get Rating)
KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.
