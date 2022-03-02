KE (BEKE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:BEKE opened at $20.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 113.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of -1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.93. KE has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $72.49.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.10 to $26.30 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on KE in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, HSBC upgraded KE from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KE by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,317,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,300,000 after buying an additional 1,074,677 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in KE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,492,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in KE by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 875,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,619,000 after purchasing an additional 38,225 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in KE by 229.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 61,898 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in KE by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 526,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,589,000 after purchasing an additional 176,846 shares during the period. 29.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

