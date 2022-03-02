Kevin Flynn Sells 9,155 Shares of Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) Stock

Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF – Get Rating) insider Kevin Flynn sold 9,155 shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.82), for a total value of £12,450.80 ($16,705.76).

LON:APF opened at GBX 144 ($1.93) on Wednesday. Anglo Pacific Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 119.41 ($1.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 162 ($2.17). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 139.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 133.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74. The firm has a market cap of £307.84 million and a P/E ratio of -84.71.

Get Anglo Pacific Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.42) price target on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.29) price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo Pacific Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo Pacific Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.