Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.75. Kewaunee Scientific shares last traded at $14.05, with a volume of 1,087 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kewaunee Scientific from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.39.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.03 million during the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 18.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEQU. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 139,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 321,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kewaunee Scientific Company Profile (NASDAQ:KEQU)

Kewaunee Scientific Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of laboratory, healthcare, technical furniture, and infrastructure products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, and international. The Domestic segment designs, manufactures, and installs scientific and technical furniture, including steel and wood laboratory cabinetry, fume hoods, laminate casework, flexible systems, worksurfaces, workstations, workbenches, and computer enclosures.

