KeyCorp Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Papa John’s International in a research note issued on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.94. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.18 EPS.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PZZA. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.60.

Shares of PZZA opened at $108.85 on Monday. Papa John’s International has a 1-year low of $78.41 and a 1-year high of $140.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -5,442.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.10.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $528.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.71 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 73.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,365,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Papa John’s International by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,041,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,456,000 after purchasing an additional 560,069 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Papa John’s International by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,079,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,019,000 after purchasing an additional 524,219 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Papa John’s International during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,652,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Papa John’s International by 5,206.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 369,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,860,000 after purchasing an additional 362,056 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7,000.00%.

About Papa John’s International (Get Rating)

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.