KeyCorp Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Diamondback Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $4.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.98. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $18.76 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.91 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $20.92 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $136.83 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $65.93 and a one year high of $142.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.47%.

In other news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $1,149,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

