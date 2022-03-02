Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Increases Dividend to $1.16 Per Share

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 1.16 per share on Monday, April 4th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14.

Kimberly-Clark has raised its dividend by 4.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 50 years. Kimberly-Clark has a payout ratio of 65.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kimberly-Clark to earn $6.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.9%.

NYSE:KMB opened at $128.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.56 and a 200-day moving average of $135.90. Kimberly-Clark has a 52 week low of $125.27 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 7,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $148.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.38.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

