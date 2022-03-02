Kinder Morgan Canada Limited (KML.TO) (TSE:KML) Trading Up 0.9%

Kinder Morgan Canada Limited (KML.TO) (TSE:KML – Get Rating) was up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$14.94 and last traded at C$14.91. Approximately 73,034 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 242,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.77.
The stock has a market cap of C$1.73 billion and a PE ratio of 38.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$14.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.46.
Kinder Morgan Canada Limited (KML.TO) Company Profile (TSE:KML)
See Also
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Canada Limited (KML.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan Canada Limited (KML.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.