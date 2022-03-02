Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 65.1% from the January 31st total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

KGFHY stock opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.12. Kingfisher has a 1 year low of $7.27 and a 1 year high of $10.76.

KGFHY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale downgraded Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investec raised Kingfisher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kingfisher in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a network of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: UK & Ireland, France, Poland, and Other. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

