Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BBWI shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.28.

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $50.94 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.45. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 52 week low of $42.53 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.80.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 125.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 16.26%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

