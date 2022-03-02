Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,239 Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Catalent by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,075,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Catalent by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 244,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,688,000 after buying an additional 44,671 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Catalent by 114.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,430,000 after buying an additional 169,608 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Catalent by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 368,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,886,000 after buying an additional 52,274 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $240,381.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.64, for a total transaction of $288,334.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 492,073 shares of company stock worth $50,547,546 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.33.

CTLT opened at $102.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.68. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.17 and a 52-week high of $142.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

