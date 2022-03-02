Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $627,000 Stock Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Seagen by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,008,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,250,000 after buying an additional 11,865 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 154,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,220,000 after acquiring an additional 93,897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

SGEN stock opened at $129.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.48. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $117.46 and a one year high of $192.79. The stock has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 0.82.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 42.84%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SGEN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Seagen from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Seagen from $201.00 to $142.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Seagen from $154.00 to $132.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Seagen from $179.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.14.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 45,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $6,756,448.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Gryska sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total value of $624,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,345 shares of company stock valued at $15,252,374 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

