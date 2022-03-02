Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Invests $495,000 in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBT. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Cabot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cabot by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Cabot during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Cabot by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Cabot during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CBT opened at $72.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.34 and its 200-day moving average is $56.87. Cabot Co. has a 52-week low of $47.59 and a 52-week high of $74.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.18. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 2.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.55%.

In related news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 11,805 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $867,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Cabot from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

