Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,405 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 6,721.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 118,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,304,000 after buying an additional 116,684 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 59.8% during the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 52,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 33,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 13,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in Exact Sciences by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on EXAS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $133.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.21.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $76.49 on Wednesday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $65.20 and a 52 week high of $140.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.55.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.38). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 33.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $473.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 938 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $74,617.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $1,146,235.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,559 shares of company stock valued at $2,520,097. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Profile (Get Rating)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.