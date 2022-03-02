Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,790 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4.7% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.4% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.0% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.2% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.40.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $86.76 on Wednesday. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.74 and a fifty-two week high of $138.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.45.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

