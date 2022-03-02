Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on KGC. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.42.

KGC opened at $5.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.80. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $8.34.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.06 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 4,360.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 84.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,875 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

