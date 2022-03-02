Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $18.94

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.94 and last traded at $19.02, with a volume of 126735 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.03.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. HSBC raised Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.52.

KION GROUP AG operates as a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.

