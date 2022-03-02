Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS.

KSS traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.91. 122,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,989,273. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.21. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $64.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KSS. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Kohl’s by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 310,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,228,000 after buying an additional 89,284 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Kohl’s by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Kohl’s by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,872,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,853,000 after buying an additional 36,351 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Kohl’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $55.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.62.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

