Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Koito Manufacturing stock opened at $51.00 on Wednesday. Koito Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $76.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.40.

Get Koito Manufacturing alerts:

About Koito Manufacturing (Get Rating)

Koito Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automotive lighting equipment, aircraft parts, and electrical equipment. Its products include automotive lighting and accessories such as light-emitting diode (LED), discharge, and halogen headlamps, fog lamps, side turn signal lamps, and LED rear combination lamps; aircraft lighting and equipment that includes interior and exterior lights, caution warning panels, electrical equipment, and hydraulic equipment; and ship lights and special products including LED marine lamps and destination indicators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koito Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koito Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.