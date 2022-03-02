Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Koito Manufacturing stock opened at $51.00 on Wednesday. Koito Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $76.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.40.
About Koito Manufacturing
