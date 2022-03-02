Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 183.88%. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock traded up $2.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.87. 11,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,880. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.47. Kontoor Brands has a 1-year low of $44.10 and a 1-year high of $69.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.76%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KTB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.20.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

