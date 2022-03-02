Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Korea Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of KEP opened at $9.58 on Monday. Korea Electric Power has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $12.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.06 and its 200-day moving average is $9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 12.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power during the second quarter worth $122,000.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

