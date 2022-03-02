Krung Thai Bank Public (OTCMKTS:KGTFF) Trading Up 0.8%

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGTFF – Get Rating) was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 1,005 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 209% from the average daily volume of 325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Krung Thai Bank Public from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average is $0.34.
Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Investment. It provides various retail banking products and services, including current, savings, and fixed deposit accounts; time and foreign currency deposits; personal and housing loans; debit, travel, cash and top up, and credit cards; investment services; travel, motor, and home asset insurance products; money transfer, payment and top up, foreign exchange, and overseas education services; and e-banking services.
