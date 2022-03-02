K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €17.10 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) has been assigned a €17.10 ($19.21) target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 24.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($22.47) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($14.04) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($22.47) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($19.10) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €15.00 ($16.85).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €22.51 ($25.29) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.80, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €17.80 and a 200 day moving average of €15.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion and a PE ratio of 1.75. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €8.03 ($9.02) and a one year high of €21.50 ($24.16).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

