Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Stock Price Down 10% Following Weak Earnings

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) shares traded down 10% on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $14.25 and last traded at $14.27. 23,472 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,870,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.86.

The company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($2.83). The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KD. Evercore ISI began coverage on Kyndryl in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. They set an “inline” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Edward Jones began coverage on Kyndryl in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at $277,296,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at $745,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at $1,926,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter valued at $3,660,000. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.85.

Kyndryl Company Profile (NYSE:KD)

Kyndryl Holdings Inc operates as a holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides applications, data, AI, cloud, core enterprise, digital workplace, security and other related services. Kyndryl Holdings Inc is based in New York, United States.

