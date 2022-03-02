L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 1.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

NASDAQ:FSTR traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.73. 39,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,440. L.B. Foster has a twelve month low of $12.62 and a twelve month high of $19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.72 and a 200 day moving average of $15.52. The stock has a market cap of $159.53 million, a PE ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised L.B. Foster from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

L.B. Foster Co engages in providing products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support infrastructure projects. It operates through the following segments: Rail Technologies & Services and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies & Services segment consists of manufacturing and distribution businesses that provide products and services for freight and passenger railroads and industrial companies.

