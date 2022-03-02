L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Holdings Decreased by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC lowered its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,965,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341,175 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,344,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,454,000 after acquiring an additional 166,151 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 329.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,809,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,533 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,137,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,685,000 after purchasing an additional 24,848 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,370,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,218,000 after acquiring an additional 112,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

LHX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $254.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.09.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $4.14 on Wednesday, hitting $250.94. The company had a trading volume of 46,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,337. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.76. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.24 and a 1 year high of $261.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $219.63 and a 200-day moving average of $223.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.40.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.14 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.79%.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.