L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Sets New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $246.87 and last traded at $244.32, with a volume of 15531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $233.51.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 44.79%.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LHX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $254.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.91.

The firm has a market cap of $50.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $219.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.10.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:LHX)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.