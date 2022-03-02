Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Position Decreased by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,313,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,438,927,000 after purchasing an additional 76,201 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,327,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,321,242,000 after purchasing an additional 29,491 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 63.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $992,770,000 after acquiring an additional 677,746 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,644,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $935,903,000 after buying an additional 21,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Lam Research by 99.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,554,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,524,000 after purchasing an additional 775,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX traded up $13.70 on Wednesday, reaching $554.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $630.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $616.35. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $501.67 and a 12-month high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 32.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,200 shares of company stock worth $7,878,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LRCX. StockNews.com raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $597.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $719.30.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

