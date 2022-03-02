Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp stock opened at $27.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.19. The stock has a market cap of $135.20 million, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Landmark Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.38 and a 12 month high of $31.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 97.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

