Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases 31,343 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) by 1,601.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,343 shares during the quarter. Dillard’s accounts for approximately 1.1% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.17% of Dillard’s worth $8,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Dillard’s in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Dillard’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dillard's alerts:

NYSE DDS traded up $23.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $267.54. The stock had a trading volume of 16,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.87. Dillard’s, Inc. has a one year low of $79.06 and a one year high of $416.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.71.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $16.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.43 by $5.18. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 52.55% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 17.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is currently 1.88%.

In other Dillard’s news, Director Warren A. Stephens purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $230.51 per share, with a total value of $4,610,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 24.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DDS shares. UBS Group started coverage on Dillard’s in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Dillard’s to $275.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Dillard’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.