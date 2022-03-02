Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Director Hoshi Printer Sells 2,878 Shares

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) Director Hoshi Printer sold 2,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total value of $19,541.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hoshi Printer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 25th, Hoshi Printer sold 12,026 shares of Lantronix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total value of $82,137.58.

Shares of NASDAQ LTRX opened at $6.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.10. Lantronix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 13.00% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lantronix, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LTRX shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Lantronix from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Lantronix in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Lantronix in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lantronix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.11.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lantronix by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 112,922 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Lantronix by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 564,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 37,900 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP raised its position in shares of Lantronix by 348.5% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 747,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 580,826 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Lantronix by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 49,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 14,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

