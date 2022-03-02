Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) Position Reduced by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,611,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333,953 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned approximately 1.13% of Latch worth $18,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Latch by 19,619.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 39,239 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Latch by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 816,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after acquiring an additional 389,871 shares during the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Latch by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Latch in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,715,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Latch by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 8,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LTCH. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Latch from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Colliers Securities began coverage on Latch in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Latch from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Latch in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Latch in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.22.

Shares of LTCH stock opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. Latch, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $14.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.83.

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

