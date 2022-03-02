Laurence Zuriff Sells 3,857 Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) insider Laurence Zuriff sold 3,857 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $171,752.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Laurence Zuriff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, Laurence Zuriff sold 2,782 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $123,381.70.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Laurence Zuriff sold 2,781 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $137,826.36.

On Thursday, January 27th, Laurence Zuriff sold 2,781 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $129,316.50.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Laurence Zuriff sold 2,782 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $140,463.18.

On Thursday, January 20th, Laurence Zuriff sold 2,782 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $155,402.52.

NASDAQ:XMTR opened at $48.83 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.70. Xometry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.11 and a 12 month high of $97.57.

XMTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xometry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xometry presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XMTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Xometry in the second quarter worth $463,869,000. Highland Management Partners 9 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xometry during the fourth quarter valued at about $281,740,000. Foundry Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xometry during the fourth quarter valued at about $167,923,000. StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Xometry during the third quarter valued at about $159,657,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Xometry by 1,926.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 901,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,209,000 after buying an additional 857,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

