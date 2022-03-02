Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a drop of 79.5% from the January 31st total of 61,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

LGGNY stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.92. The company had a trading volume of 207,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,286. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.68. Legal & General Group has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $21.50.

Several analysts have commented on LGGNY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

