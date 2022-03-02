Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Given New $75.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Legend Biotech from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Legend Biotech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.50.
LEGN opened at $38.05 on Tuesday. Legend Biotech has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.
About Legend Biotech (Get Rating)
Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.
