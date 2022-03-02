Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Short Interest Update

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a drop of 68.1% from the January 31st total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE BWG traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.59. 1,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,888. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.32. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $13.09.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWG. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth $814,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 157,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 24,222 shares during the period.

BrandywineGLOBAL – Global Income Opportunities Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objectives are to provide current income and it also seeks capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 27, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

