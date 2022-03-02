Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Stock Position Increased by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LEN. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 607,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,945,000 after purchasing an additional 109,103 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lennar by 11.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 171,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,044,000 after acquiring an additional 17,208 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,033,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,448,000 after acquiring an additional 521,125 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,036,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 1.8% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $90.34 on Wednesday. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $77.86 and a 12 month high of $117.54. The company has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.34.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.50%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LEN. Bank of America lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.53.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

